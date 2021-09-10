Couple on bike stopped by group of men, woman gangraped in Guntur

Guntur: A woman was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped at the Medikonduru bypass route in Guntur district, late on Wednesday night, while she was returning home in Sattenapalli on a bike with her husband, after attending an event in Guntur city.

Four unidentified persons halted their vehicle when the couple arrived at the Paladugu junction at 9:30 pm. Knives were pointed at the couple and they were robbed of gold jewellery and cash.

They reportedly gang-raped the woman in the adjacent fields after overpowering her husband and fled the scene. The couple then filed a complaint at the Sattenapalli police station. The Sattenapalli police notified the Medikonduru police station about the incident and the Medikonduru police station registered a case and began an inquiry after midnight.

Also Read: Man loses 21 kg due to ‘mental cruelty’ by wife in Haryana, granted divorce

For treatment, the couple was sent to Guntur GGH. DSP Jessy Prashanthi led a police squad to the crime scene to gather evidence. Dog teams were dispatched to track down the suspects.