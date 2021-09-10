CRPF jawan, woman injured in grenade attack

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a woman were injured in a grenade attack by militants in PP Chanpora in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. An unidentified militant hurled grenade at CRPF jawans deployed for Road Opening Party (ROP).

‘In the incident, Jitendar Kumar Yadav sustained minor splinter injuries in the thigh and left hand and his condition is stable. The grenade exploded resulting in injuries to a jawan and a local woman. The area has been cordoned off for searches’, said CRPF officials.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.