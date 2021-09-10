Film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, arrested in 50-crore land fraud case, dies in jail

Builder and film financier, Yusuf Lakdawala, who was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case involving a land deal, died on Thursday at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, an official said.

Yusuf Lakdawala (76) was pronounced dead at the government-run J J Hospital about 12 pm, however, the cause of death was not immediately revealed, according to the official, adding that a post-mortem will determine the exact reason for his death.

As per reports, Lakdawala was afflicted with cancer. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

In May, the ED detained Lakdawala in connection with a money laundering case involving a land purchase. He was accused of falsifying paperwork to buy a plot of property in Khandala, a hill station in Pune’s district, for Rs. 50 crore. He was being held in judicial custody at the time. Last month, the ED objected to Lakdawala’s request for release on medical grounds.