‘I’m sure mom is singing happy birthday to me’: Akshay Kumar as he turns 54

Akshay Kumar turns 54 on Thursday. The actor paid tribute to his mother with a beautiful snapshot of the two of them. He also wrote a message to his mother and expressed gratitude to supporters for their well wishes.

‘Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on,’ wrote Akshay.

Fans and well-wishers have been sending Akshay Kumar birthday greetings. Fans are urging the actor to stay strong in their birthday greetings.

Akshay Kumar took to social media on September 8 to inform his fans about the demise of his mother. She had been ill for some time and was hospitalised on September 3 to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. After her health deteriorated, Akshay travelled down to the city from London.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

After completing his mother’s last rituals, Akshay Kumar was seen visiting Aanand L Rai’s mother’s funeral. She also breathed her last on September 8.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.