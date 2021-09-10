DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

‘I’m sure mom is singing happy birthday to me’: Akshay Kumar as he turns 54

Sep 10, 2021, 10:48 am IST

Akshay Kumar turns 54 on Thursday. The actor paid tribute to his mother with a beautiful snapshot of the two of them. He also wrote a message to his mother and expressed gratitude to supporters for their well wishes.

‘Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on,’ wrote Akshay.

Fans and well-wishers have been sending Akshay Kumar birthday greetings. Fans are urging the actor to stay strong in their birthday greetings.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to resume shooting for new film, post his mother’s demise: Reports

Akshay Kumar took to social media on September 8 to inform his fans about the demise of his mother. She had been ill for some time and was hospitalised on September 3 to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. After her health deteriorated, Akshay travelled down to the city from London.

After completing his mother’s last rituals, Akshay Kumar was seen visiting Aanand L Rai’s mother’s funeral. She also breathed her last on September 8.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

