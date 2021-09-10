Karnataka lifts weekend curfew in border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government lifted the weekend curfew imposed in the border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra. The decision was taken by a high-level meeting after considering the Covid-19 situation. The state-wide test positivity rate is now at 0.73%t and it has come down below 2% in all the districts.

As per the data released by the state health department, Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada districts, which borders Kerala have reported less number of new cases. The test positivity rate has also declined in these districts.

The state government has given authority to the respective District Commissioners to take decision on imposing weekend curfews and other measures based on the Covid situation. However, night curfew will continue in the state including the border districts, from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am.