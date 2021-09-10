President Amrullah Saleh’s brother was tortured to death by Taliban

According to reports, Rohullah Saleh, the brother of former vice president and now ‘acting’ president Amrullah Saleh, has been killed in Panjshir clashes with the Taliban. Taliban members identified him during clashes in Panjshir Valley on Thursday night, reports said. Sources say he was tortured and executed by Taliban fighters. The Taliban have claimed control over Panjshir valley in Afghanistan, however the National Resistance Front has rejected this claim, saying that NRF fighters will continue to occupy strategic positions in the province.

The ousted Afghan government’s ambassador to Tajikistan has refuted reports that Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance movement against the Taliban in Panjshir, and Amrullah Saleh fled to Tajikistan following the Taliban takeover. According to the ambassador to Tajikistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have not fled Afghanistan, and their resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban.

Zahir Aghbar, envoy to Dushanbe under ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference that he was in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders weren’t involved in general communication. Neither Ahmad Massoud nor Amrullah Saleh has fled to Tajikistan. According to Aghbar, Ahmad Massoud is still inside Afghanistan.

He said he maintains constant contact with Amrullah Saleh, who is currently in Panjshir and running the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The Taliban swept to power last month, and the militant group claims to have captured the Panjshir valley, a last holdout province, although the resistance refuses to surrender.