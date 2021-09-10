State government extends Covid restrictions till September 30

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the state till September 30. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced this on Friday.

He also announced that all state government employees failing to take even the first dose of Covid vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.

As per the new guidelines, all gatherings, including political, are allowed with up to 300 persons. The Chief Minister also ordered an increase in testing from the current 45,000 per day to at least 50,000 per day as part of the preparations for the possible third wave.