Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Nagaland get new governors

New Delhi: The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, appointed new governors for Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland. In an official announcement, the President appointed Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.) as Governor of Uttarakhand. Baby Rani Maurya was the governor of Uttarakhand previously.

In addition to Gurmit Singh, President of India appointed R N Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Banwarilal Purohit, who was the Governor of both Tamil Nadu and Punjab, was appointed as Governor of Punjab only. In accordance with the official release, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, will discharge the functions of Nagaland’s governor in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made.

All the following appointments will become effective as soon as they assume their offices.