UAE allows entry for fully vaccinated passengers from previously restricted countries including India

Dubai: Fully vaccinated UAE residents coming from previously restricted countries will be allowed to enter the UAE. But they must be vaccinated with World Health Organization-approved vaccines. This was announced on Friday by National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). The new entry rules will come into effect from September 12.

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Passengers from these countries must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals. They must also submit the approved vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure. They must also take a rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival.

Only, children under 16 years are exempted from this.