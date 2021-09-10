UAE announces new entry rules for passengers from two countries

Dubai: UAE resident visa holders from Indonesia and Ethiopia are exempted from approval of Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

UAE residents coming from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia have to take approval from the GDRFA and ICA before entering the UAE. They must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours from the time the sample was collected at an approved health facility. They also must present a a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

But this new entry rule is not applicable to passengers who have other visas, such as newly-issued residence or employment visa, short stay or long stay visa, visit visa or visa on arrival.

Passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia will not be accepted for travel without completing the Covid-19 testing requirements.