UP woman marries man in police station after withdrawing fake rape charges

Meerut: A woman who accused a man of rape and got him arrested, later married him at the police station in a ‘nikah’ ceremony

Ram Sanjivan, the station house officer (SHO) Lisari gate, told reporters that the woman had made allegations of rape against a man, and that he had been promptly arrested. ‘But when we spoke to the woman and interrogated her, she admitted she had pressed charges under family’s pressure after the man refused to marry her. The two were in a relationship,’ said the SHO.

After speaking to both families, police decided to solemnize the marriage as soon as possible. ‘A maulvi was brought to the police station by the families on Wednesday while a lawyer was also present. The ‘nikah’ ceremony was performed and refreshments were also served to the guests,’ the SHO said. The case was withdrawn in accordance with the proper procedures, he said.