I don’t want to see Krushna’s face ever again in my life: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja

The wife of actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja, has filed a complaint against their nephew, Krushna Abhishek, and said she is ‘distressed beyond words’ over his decision to not appear on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to her, they’ll never resolve their differences, and she does not want to ‘see his face ever again’.

For the last few years, Krushna Abhishek has had a strained relationship with Govinda. On the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma’s show, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja will be guests.

Sunita told a leading daily that there is no chance for reconciliation with Kashmera Shah after an incident three years ago involving Krushna’s wife. ‘Woh kabhi nahi hoga (It will never happen). Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family… We have raised them and are not living off them…All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.’ Earlier, she was offended by Kashmera’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money,’ which she felt was aimed at Govinda.

In response to Krushna Abhishek opting out of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunita said, ‘I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.’

Krushna says ‘something about (them) in the media just for publicity’ whenever she and Govinda appear on the show. According to her, Govinda might not respond or retaliate, but she was upset and enraged. There are several promos for the show available online, and Sunita pulls Govinda’s leg as well as host Kapil Sharma.