Mumbai imposes Section 144 till Sept 19

Mumbai Police, in response to rising COVID-19 infections, imposed Section 144 from Thursday onwards to curb public celebrations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday (September 10, 2021).

According to the Mumbai police chief’s office, no Ganpati processions will be allowed and no more than five people can gather at any one time. Section 144 will be in effect in the city from September 10 through September 19.

Devotees are advised not to visit mandapas across the city and instead celebrate the festival at home and take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online. ‘It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and darshan should be made available online or through electronic means,’ a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the third wave is at the ‘threshold of Mumbai’. ‘Given the experience of the first two waves, it is in our hands to to stop it,’ Pednekar was quoted as saying by an official release.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi have also prohibited public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi.