UAE eases entry rules for residency visa holders

Dubai: Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in UAE have eased entry rules for resident visa holders. As per the new announcement, from September 12 onwards, valid residence visa holders, who have been completely vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines but were stranded in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months, can return to the UAE with a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the two authorities said in a joint statement today.