‘BJP is going to win the Bhabanipur bypolls like we won the Nandigram’: Shahnawaz Hussain

Kolkata: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain claimed that like Nandigram, the party will win in Bhabanipur bypolls as well.

‘BJP is going to win the Bhabanipur bypolls like we won the Nandigram constituency in.West Bengal assembly polls’, said Hussain.

BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 30. The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest.

Earlier in the state Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee had lost in Nandigram to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP.