Breaking News: Famous malayalam seriel actor passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Famous serial-film star Ramesh Valiyasala has passed away. He was found dead at home this morning. For the past 22 years, he has been active in television serials.

Ramesh has a drama background and became a serial actor later. During the time when he attended the Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram, he became involved in drama. The play was directed by Dr. Janardhanan and was accompanied by others. His career with the miniscreen began after he graduated from college. It has also been a part of some movies.

The actor’s sudden demise was first announced on social media by producer and production controller NM Badusha. ‘There will be a lot of problems. But what is the point of running away from life? “Tributes to my dear friend Ramesh’, Badusha wrote on Facebook.