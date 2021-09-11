Chhattisgarh CM’s father, arrested over remarks on Brahmins, gets bail

Nand Kumar Baghel, father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was freed on bail from a Raipur jail on Friday evening, his lawyer said. He was detained for reportedly uttering disparaging remarks about the Brahmin group.

The Chhattisgarh police detained Nand Kumar Baghel, 86, on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days since he had not requested bail when he appeared before a judge following his arrest.

Gajendra Sonkar, his lawyer, said he subsequently filed a bail plea and requested a hearing. ‘After hearing the arguments, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Janak Kumar Hidko granted him bail on Friday,’ Sonkar said. He walked out hours later after spending three nights behind bars.

According to a complaint filed by Sarv Brahmin Samaj, the chief minister’s father recently urged people to ‘boycott Brahmins,’ expel Brahmins from the nation, and term them ‘foreigners’ while speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: UP farmer hangs self after receiving loan recovery notice from bank

After the police registered an FIR against his father, chief minister Baghel issued a statement saying his father’s reported statements harmed the community’s feelings. ‘Every person is equal before my government. Everyone knows about my ideological differences with my father. Our political thoughts and beliefs are different. I honour him as his son but as a CM I cannot forgive him for such statements which disturb public order,’ the statement said, adding that legal action in the matter will be ensured. ‘Nobody is above the law in my government even if he is the chief minister’s 86-year-old father,’CM said.