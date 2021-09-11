Despite divorce rumours, Naga Chaitanya& Samantha welcome a cute new addition to the family

In the midst of all the speculation that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s marriage is in trouble, the Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grabbing all the attention. There are quite a few rumours swirling around these two. It’s true that Naga and Samantha are not giving a damn about negativity, as they are living their best lives.

Samantha recently welcomed a new member into her family. Taking a sneak peek at the film and leaving everyone breathless, the actress has left fans in awe. Samantha welcomed a dog named Saasha to the family. Hash, the actress’s dog is well known to her and she gets a lot of pride out of having dogs as pets.

Samantha wrote on Instagram, ‘Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty. (sic)’

Take a look at her post –

Her Instagram feed demonstrates Samantha’s love for animals. The picture that Samantha took of her pet Hash shows him being hilariously jealous of her new pet. As a work-in-progress, Samantha will appear in Gunasekhar’s Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Allu Arha playing prominent roles.