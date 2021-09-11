Dwayne, Emily’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ to release in India on September 24

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt feature in Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu theatres on September 24.

According to sources in the international media, the picture was released globally in July and a sequel is already in the works. Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-packed, rollicking thrill-trip down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, inspired by the renowned Disneyland theme park ride.

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also features Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, as well as Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.