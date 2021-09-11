Expo 2020 Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority announces free bus ride

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that it will deploy 126 public buses to serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for free from nine locations across Dubai. he buses named as ‘Expo Rider’ will be launched to transport Expo visitors from hotels directly to the site of Expo. The RTA will also deploy buses to drop visitors from the parking area to the gates in addition to another bus service to ferry riders between Expo gates.

Buses will run 1,956 direct daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday and the number of trips will rise to 2,203 direct trips on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will vary from three to 60 minutes.

The RTA had previously announced its plan to transport visitors to Expo 2020 from different emirates. The plan identifies nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. A total of 77 buses are allocated for this service.