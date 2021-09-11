For six months, mother kept quiet to save son’s killer

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested three people, including the mother of a ten-year-old boy who was murdered in February, Bengaluru DCP South East Srinath Mahadev Joshi announced on Friday. In this case, the Mico Layout police investigating the case identified the accused as a friend of the boy’s mother, his lover, and the mother herself, who was an accomplice. On August 27, the arrests were made after the mother complained of her missing son after keeping silent for six months. ‘In addition to the plastic pipe the police seized, the car used to move the boy’s body and a torch’, Joshi added.

The main accused confronted the boy and assaulted him with a plastic pipe while his mother was not at home. The incident occurred on February 7, 2021. A few days later, he invited his lover and the boy’s mother to his house to show the dead body. In exchange for the mother’s silence regarding the incident, the main accused and his lover made her promise not to mention it to anyone else. Her mother had been convinced, so her couple sent her to live with her parents.

Along with his lover, the prime accused moved the body into his vehicle. The police have been told that they threw away the dead body near Baragur in Tamil Nadu in an isolated area. However, the mother filed a complaint with Mico Layout police in August to avoid suspicion. As the other two accused accompanied her to the station to file a complaint, the police became suspicious. The main suspect soon spilled the beans after keeping a close eye on their movements.