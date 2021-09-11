Govt assures investigation against Ayush Sinha; Haryana farmers call off week-long protest

Karnala: BJP Government in Haryana, finally managed in resolving the week long protest by farmers, against controversial remark of the IAS officer Ayush Sinha. After several round of talks, both the sides agreed on a month-long probe by a former judge against the IAS officer and that he will remain on a leave during the enquiry period.

The state government has assured farmer union leaders that an inquiry committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired judge who will conduct a probe into the August 28 Karnal incident and the role of IAS officer Ayush Sinha. The government also assured farmers that, two members of Sushil Kajal’s family will be provided employment. Kajal, a farmer, died due to cardiac arrest, during the police lathi charge at Bastara toll plaza at Karnala.

IAS officer Ayush Sinha’s controversial remark ‘crack their (farmers) heads’ during farmers protest, led to agitation across the state. The incident happened in Karnal over the last week, as large gatherings were banned and mobile internet services were suspended to contain the farmers protests. 10 people were injured and one killed, when Haryana police lathi charged farmers, who blocked a highway while on way to Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Ayush Sinha, who was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Karnal, was removed from his post as the controversy blew up.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni announced in the joint press conference with senior IAS officer Devender Singh- ‘The state government has accepted our demand that the IAS officer’s role will be probed by a retired high court judge so that if he indicts the officer, it will have a bigger impact’. IAS officer Devender Singh further added ‘Farmers are our brothers. We have reached a respectable and amicable solution on all the demands that were raised’.