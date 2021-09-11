Heavy rain hits UAE

Dubai: The emirates of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain witnessed heavy rain on Saturday. National Centre of Meteorology has issued alert due to heavy rain.

The weather forecaster said it would become humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with mist formation probable, especially westward.

Also Read; 4 Expats arrested for smuggling tobacco to Oman

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, and convective ones will form southwards by afternoon.

The temperature will reach 46°C in Dubai and 45°C in Abu Dhabi.