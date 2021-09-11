Indian-origin Uber driver shot dead by a 15-year-old during robbery attempt in US

A 21-year-old Indian-origin Uber driver was murdered during a botched heist in Harlem, New York.

Kuldip Singh, a Queens resident, was caught in the crossfire when a 15-year-old kid pushed his way into Singh’s cab in order to allegedly rob a passenger in the rear seat. A stray gunshot wounded the Indian cabbie in the head and he died of his injuries at a local hospital on Wednesday.

According to reports, Singh lived with his parents in a cramped Queens apartment and was the family’s main earner after emigrating from Punjab to the United States in 2018.

Following the incident, Uber issued a statement saying, ‘Our hearts are with Mr. Singh, his passengers, and their loved ones after this horrific and senseless act of violence.’

The 15-year-old boy, believed to be the gunman, was also injured in the altercation inside Singh’s cab. He’s in critical condition. The passenger was unharmed and is helping the police with their investigation. Until now, no arrests have been made in the case.

Also Read: Ganesha idol made from 200 kg chocolate, to be immersed in milk

A video of the shootout has been released by police, showing a gun muzzle flare inside the car and the youngster dropping outside on the pavement. The shot that killed Singh is thought to have been fired by a second flash.

The event has refocused attention on gun violence in the United States, which has increased dramatically after Covid-19 limits were relaxed earlier this year. According to police data, New York City is experiencing an increase in gun-related crimes, with 1,086 shootings so far in 2021.

Officials attribute the surge in crime to the Covid-19 pandemic, which hampered the ability of the judiciary to function.