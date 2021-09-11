Medical negligence: Nurse administers expired glucose to child in UP

Kanpur: In yet another horrifying case of medical negligence reported from Uttar Pradesh, a nurse at Kanpur Dehat gave expired glucose to a child in the emergency room of the district hospital. However, the child’s father intervened in time, seeing the bottle’s expiration date and stopped the flow. The incident later caused a commotion at the hospital.

District Magistrate JP Singh constituted a team including Additional CMO and ADM to investigate the issue after becoming aware of the scenario. During the investigation, the crew found 15 bottles of glucose that had passed their expiry date. According to a report, the emergency ward in charge, nurse and pharmacist were found to be at fault in the investigation.

Officials said that the guilty hospital employees will have their wage increases halted and will be placed on remuneration for a period of two months.

Ashwani Pandey, a native of Rura, took his son to the hospital after the kid had a fever. Shashi Choudhary, the duty nurse, gave out glucose that expired on May 2021. When Ashwani noticed the expired bottle, he instantly turned off the leak and recorded a video. Following then, he reported to authorities of the hospital.

Dr. Rajiv Gupta, the Chief Medical Officer, arrived at the ward and promised to take action on the case. The expired glucose bottles were confiscated and held at the CMS headquarters.