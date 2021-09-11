Mumbai woman raped inside tempo, tortured with iron rod

Mumbai: A 34-year-old woman was raped and violently attacked inside a parked tempo in suburban Sakinaka, police reported on Friday, adding that her condition is critical.

According to an official, the culprit, Mohan Chouhan (45), was apprehended few hours after the incident. He said the police control room received a call early Friday morning reporting a man thrashing a woman on Khairani Road. A police squad arrived on the scene and found the woman in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

As per the preliminary investigation, she was raped and attacked with an iron rod in her private parts inside a tempo stopped on the side of the road. Bloodstains were also discovered inside the vehicle. The woman’s condition was said to be critical, according to the medics, the official added.

Also Read: Indian-origin Uber driver shot dead by a 15-yr-old during robbery attempt in US

Accused Chauhan was detained under IPC sections 307 (attempt to kill) and 376 (rape) after following up on some leads, he said, adding that the investigation was continuing.