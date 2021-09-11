Nearly 1 kg gold hidden inside mouths of 2 foreigners seized at Delhi airport

The Customs department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) recovered 951 grams of gold from the oral cavities of two Uzbek citizens on Friday. Officials at Delhi International Airport detained the suspects following their arrival from Dubai.

‘During the search, 951 grams of gold in the form of dentures and a metallic chain were seized from their oral cavity,’ customs officials said.

Also Read: Indian-origin Uber driver shot dead by a 15-yr-old during robbery attempt in US

Customs authorities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport had detained two Uzbek nationals last month for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1 crore.