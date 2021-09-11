Rana Daggubati to play antagonist in Atlee’s next starring SRK: Reports

For a variety of reasons, Atlee’s action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara has been making headlines. The film’s photography began last week in Pune, and pictures have since surfaced on social media. The pan-India film is allegedly titled Jawaan and the actors and crew were photographed filming a hijack scenario at a metro station.

According to recent reports, South actor Rana Daggubati is expected to be cast as the antagonist. If Rana joins the project, it will be the first time he shares screen time with SRK.

While there is no official confirmation, there are several rumours circulating. An industry insider recently stated that the screenplay for Atlee’s film would be largely influenced by the highly successful series ‘Money Heist.’ A film industry expert, Manobala Vijayabalan, tweeted: ‘#ShahRukhKhan’s next with #Atlee likely to have a sub plot inspired from #MoneyHeist. #Nayanthara #PriyaMani.’

Elaborating on this heist angle, a source had earlier told a leading daily, ‘There are many other facets to the screenplay of Atlee’s next and the heist is just tip of the iceberg in terms of surprise elements.’ Another source had revealed, ‘It’s (the film) larger than life yet driven by performance. Atlee masters the art of making double and triple role films, and this is him bringing the genre back to Bollywood with SRK.’