UP farmer hangs self after receiving loan recovery notice from bank

Lucknow: A 45-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district allegedly took his own life by hanging from a tree. Sukhram Bhadauria took this drastic action two days after receiving a bank notice for failing to repay a debt.

Bhadauria left the house on Wednesday morning to go to his farming land. After a few hours, village residents found his body hanging from a neem tree outside the hamlet and alerted his family. The police raced to the scene and took the deceased away for an autopsy and launched an investigation.

According to reports, during the initial wave of the pandemic, Bhadauria used his Kisan credit card to take out a Rs 50,000 loan. He, on the other hand, was unable to repay the money on time. The bank responded by sending him a loan recovery notice. He was under a lot of stress to repay the debt. His relatives stated that he took the drastic measure in these circumstances.

‘The body was spotted by a few locals who informed the family. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination and based on the report, further action will follow. His family members claim that he took his own life as he was under tremendous pressure to repay his loan,’ the report quoted Achhalda SHO Tarik Khan as saying.

There has been no official complaint filed with the police in relation to the farmer’s death. On the basis of his post-mortem study, however, a case might be filed.