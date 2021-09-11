UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds review meeting with congress leaders

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a review meeting at Lucknow with party leader,s over Mission 2022 assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. Discussions were held on several issues, including the farmers’ protest over the three agri laws and Poll strategies of Congress led UPA.

In the official statement released by congress, the party said that, deliberations were held on the poll strategy for western UP and Priyanka sought reports from every village. Discussions regarding the farmers’ protest over the three farm laws were conducted. Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states had gathered at Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar to protest the Centre’s three farm laws.

In another meeting held for state’s Ruhelkhand zone, Gandhi demanded that, a strong organisation is needed, not only for the party but also for nation building. She also urged the party workers to work for 24 hours during the elections. The party has also decided to take out a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of Uttar Pradesh as a part of election campaign. Decision to take out the ‘Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge’ was taken at a meeting presided over by Gandhi, and attended by members of the party’s advisory and strategy committee The yatra will aim at drawing attention of people to issues of corruption, inflation, crime, violence against women, unemployment and poor health services.

A conference of businesspersons is likely to be organised at the Congress headquarters during Priyanka’s UP visit. She will also take stock of the preparations made so far and also strategize for the 2022 UP polls, keeping caste and political equations in mind. Priyanka will also give her approval on the first list of party candidates for the assembly polls.