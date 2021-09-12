6,000 BC Native American artifacts were found in an alligator’s stomach

Clarion-Ledger reported that Red Antler Processing owner Shane Smith discovered two prehistoric artifacts while examining the stomach contents of a 750-pound Mississippi alligator that was brought to his wild game processing and hunting store on September 2. Smith shared photos of an arrowhead-like object and a tear-shaped object that he discovered while processing the 13-foot, 5-inch alligator from Eagle Lake on Facebook.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s James Starnes reviewed a photograph of the arrowhead-like object and determined it was an atlatl dart point, an early weapon from 5,000-6,000 BC. According to The Clarion-Ledger, Starnes also identified the second object as a plummet, a heavy stone made of hematite about 1,700 BC, although archaeologists do not know what it was used for.

‘Scientists have long believed that, like birds, gators swallow stones to aid digestion of difficult-to-process food, or accidentally swallow them when consuming a live, thrashing prey,’ Science Magazine reported, adding that the strategy could also maximize the creatures’ time underwater.