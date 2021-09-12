AIADMK demands deletion of non-factual scenes about Jayalalithaa, MGR in Thalaivii

Chennai: The AIADMK has criticized certain scenes and references to the late MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ and called them ‘factually incorrect.’ Former minister and AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar called for the removal of such scenes in a statement.

After watching the film, Jayakumar remarked that such references weren’t true. However, he said that the movie was well-made and will appeal to the general public as well as to party members. Jayakumar cited a scene where MGR wanted to become a minister in the first DMK government led by C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi who blocked him, the AIADMK leader said that MGR never sought positions.

Annadurai wanted MGR to be a minister, but he refused and was instead appointed deputy chief of the Small Savings Department, a new position, IANS reported Jayakumar as saying. According to him, it was MGR who proposed Karunanidhi as Chief Minister following the death of Annadurai in 1969.

Several differences have caused MGR and Karunanidhi to split up in 1972, with the latter announcing the creation of the AIADMK.

AIADMK leader also objected to some other scenes. Throughout the movie, it has been shown that Jayalalithaa was in contact with Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi without MGR’s knowledge, giving the impression that she was going against him. Another scene in which Ramachandran is accused of ‘belittling’ her was also false, he said. ‘So these scenes should be removed. This is our request,’ he added.

According to the AIADMK leader, if these scenes are removed from the movie, it will be a super success. In addition, he said he became nostalgic while watching the movie.