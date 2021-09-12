BJP sold everything that Congress built in 70 years, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Centre on Saturday, claiming that they ‘sold’ everything that the Congress-led administrations had built up over 70 years in seven years.

Attending the national executive of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Rahul Gandhi said, ‘The Congress has always been a building block for the country and all our hard work of 70 years has been sold by the BJP in mere seven years. When the Mumbai attacks had happened, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was called a weak PM by the media. The media did not raise questions at the time of the Pulwama attacks.’ He also hailed NSUI members for their dedication throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, K C Venugopal also complimented the NSUI members. ‘I myself have been a part of the NSUI family and used to sit at the same place where the members are today. We can change the government for good,’ he said.

Deepender Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP, told at the executive that the country’s democracy is currently in jeopardy. He said that the BJP administration does not listen to farmers and is always attempting to suppress the opposition.