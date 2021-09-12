Grasslands, swimming pool: Dostum’s palace, now governed by Taliban

The Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum had a mansion in Kabul. He was the vice president before Amrullah Saleh. The mansion which was under the control of Ashraf Ghani’s army and is now under the control of the Taliban, has now been taken over by Taliban leader Qari Salahuddin Ayoubi, one of the most powerful commanders of the Taliban regime. On August 15, the day Kabul fell, he captured the mansion. In early August, Dosum is believed to have fled the country when his province fell to the Taliban.

Ayoubi and his men are on guard against allowing themselves to become accustomed to such luxury. According to Ayoubi, ‘Islam forbids us to have a luxurious life before dying and that luxury comes only after death’. Throughout the villa, we see signs of opulence — huge chandeliers, halls, lounges, a swimming pool with turquoise tiles, a tropical greenhouse that spans several hundred square meters, a sauna, a Turkish steam bath, and a fully equipped gym. Among the present residents of the mansion, the extravagance reflects the corruption of former Afghan politicians. As Youbi told AFP, he is neither seeking luxury nor revenge.

Where is Dostum?

The controversial figure served in the Afghan government as vice president until 2020. Despite his status as a supporter of the Northern Resistance front, reports indicate that he fled to Uzbekistan after the fall of his province. Reports claim Dostum killed more than 2,000 fighters in 2001 by locking them in containers in the middle of the desert where they suffocated under a scorching sun.

When the Taliban offensive began in Turkey, Dostum was in Turkey for months. Medical treatment was given to him as is believed. Originally from Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province, Dostum is Uzbek by ethnicity. In August, when his province was at the mercy of the Taliban, he returned to Afghanistan from Turkey. However, he was unable to save his province.