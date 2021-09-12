Headmaster suspended as video shows students cleaning school in UP

A senior official stated on Saturday that the headmaster of a primary school had been suspended after a video showing students being forced to clean the school was shared on social media.

Boys and girls were seen cleaning the school in a video recorded at the elementary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area.

Also Read: Work for society, don’t aspire for posts: Delhi CM tells AAP workers

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said, ‘The school’s headmaster, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect,’ adding a thorough investigation has been ordered into the issue and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh, has been instructed to produce the investigation report within 15 days.