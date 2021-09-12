Headmaster suspended as video shows students cleaning school in UP

A senior official stated on Saturday that the headmaster of a primary school had been suspended after a video showing students being forced to clean the school was shared on social media.
Boys and girls were seen cleaning the school in a video recorded at the elementary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said, ‘The school’s headmaster, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect,’ adding a thorough investigation has been ordered into the issue and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh, has been instructed to produce the investigation report within 15 days.
