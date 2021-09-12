Heavy rainfall and landslides, NH 305 blocked at Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Continuous heavy rainfalls have resulted in landslides at Shojha in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Landslide in the area resulted in blocks on National Highway 305, which disrupted the traffic and vehicular movement.

‘The landslide blocked the National Highway 305 on Sunday morning due to continuous rainfall in the region. However, No casualties or injuries have been reported, and road restoration work is underway’ The Sub Divisional Magistrate of Banjar district in HP informed.

The Indian Meteorological Department, of Himachal Pradesh had already warned the public and issued yellow alert for rain, on September 9, till September 12. According to the Director of State meteorological department, few districts including Kangra, Shimla, Una, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur have received heavy rainfall in recent days.