‘Involved in homosexual relationships’: father brutally murdered by son in UP

Muzaffarnagar: Father was brutally murdered by son for involving in homosexual relationships and ‘tarnishing the family reputation’ Khatauli area near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. His son Sumit Kumar, arrested for allegedly killing his father over homosexuality has confessed the crime to Police, and claimed during the investigation that he stabbed his father to death for establishing a sexual relationship with a man, thus tarnishing the reputation of the family

Sumit also admitted to Police that Reshpal, his father wanted to transfer his property to the man he was in a relationship with, which also triggered his motive to kill him. Body of the deceased was found in a sugarcane field on August 18. Following this, his son had filed a case against three people holding them responsible for the father’s murder, police said. However, investigation revealed that his son had killed him over his sexual preferences, they added.