Kollam woman gangraped in Kozhikode, four held

Kozhikode: A 32-year-old woman was gang-raped by four men in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Thursday. The event occurred at a Chevarambalam lodge where she stayed. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by four men. They also shot the whole incident on mobile phones. Kerala Police have apprehended all four suspects.

According to reports, accused Ajnas met the woman two years ago on the social networking site Tiktok. After befriending her online over the previous few years, he brought the woman to the lodge, where he invited three other pals. The woman was drugged and led to the lodge’s terrace, where she was gang-raped.

The men left after the horrific crime, admitting the rape victim to a private hospital. According to the authorities, the criminals feared that she would not survive based on her injuries, so they dropped her off at the hospital in fear. The woman has significant injuries and is getting treatment right now. Despite her condition, she had testified against the four defendants.

Also Read: Incessant rain damages imported dry fruits stored at Attari check post

Shortly after her statement, the Kerala Police registered a case on the event and detained two of the suspects Ajnas and Fahadh from Atholi. On Saturday, the police captured the other two, Nijas and Suhail. The lodge operator’s role is being investigated. Within the following 24 hours, all four defendants will be brought before the court for remand. More information is awaited.