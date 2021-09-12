Multiple blasts at Iraq’s Erbil airport, Suspects drone attacks

Multiple explosions occurred at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, revealed Kurdish security forces in a statement on Saturday. The official statements cleared that the attacks were carried out by two armed drones, and as of now, there are no causalities reported. The airport, which is also the base for a coalition force of anti-jihadist troops, also suffered no major damage, and the Security forces have sealed off access to the airport zone.

An AFP correspondent explained that he heard two loud blasts, and saw black smoke rising up into the sky and heard sirens around the US consulate. Erbil is the capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, led by Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani.

Attacks of this kind, typically targeting US troops or US interests in Iraq, have become common in the recent months. The outbreak was carried out near the US Consulate and Washington blames pro-Iranian forces in Iraq, even though no one claims responsibility of the incident. The use of weaponised drones is one among the latest developments, that poses a fresh challenge to coalition forces, and the US-installed C-Ram anti-missile defence systems.

Three drones targeted the airport in Baghdad, where US troops are also deployed. Booby-trapped drones were targeted against Erbil international airport in July, although they did not cause casualties or material damage at that time either. The recent attack at Erbil airport, is the recent addition to the series of events.