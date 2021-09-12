Pandal installs Ganesh idol on COVID-19 vaccine vials model in Hyderabad

With the goal of encouraging people to be vaccinated, a community pandal in Hyderabad placed an eco-friendly Ganesha statue on platforms modelled after the Covid-19 vaccination bottle.

Sachin Chandan, the head of Future Foundation Society, who assisted in the creation of the idol, said: ‘We are installing Ganesh idols here every year for the last 25 years. For the last 12 years, we are focusing on creating eco-friendly idols. And this time, we came up with the idea of promoting the Covid-19 vaccination drive via this idol. Here, Ganesh deity is standing on three vaccines with two rats holding the vaccine box. The idol promotes registration on the Co-WIN portal for the drive.’

‘Through the Ganesh idols, we’re sending a societal message that vaccinations are safe and everyone should get vaccinated,’ he further said.

Also Read: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait stages protest on waterlogged road at Ghazipur border

The devotees appreciated the idea of promoting the Covid-19 vaccination drive. One of them said, ‘This pandal has piqued my interest. Every year, I come here to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings.’

Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 10 with much fanfare around the country, notwithstanding the limitations and regulations imposed by Covid-19. Vinayaka Chaturti is the name of the 10-day celebration. This is a Hindu event that commemorates Lord Ganesh’s entrance on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati from the ‘Kailash Parvat.’