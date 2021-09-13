9-month-old dies as portion of roof falls on him in Delhi

New Delhi: A nine-month-old child died after a part of a roof collapsed on him in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar neighbourhood, police said on Sunday.

According to a senior police official, the Swaroop Nagar Police Station got a PCR call on Saturday that the roof of a house had collapsed and a woman and her kid were buried beneath it. When police arrived, they found three individuals buried beneath the debris and they were rushed to Kapil Hospital in Burari and then referred to LNJP Trauma Centre.

Naksh was pronounced dead at LNJP. Anchal (20), her mother, suffered serious injuries but was able to recover. Sidhi (9), who was conscious at that time also suffered some injuries. They are being treated.

Also Read: 19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide hours before exam

Police said a case has been filed against the house owner under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by carelessness) and 337 (causing harm by conduct threatening the life or personal safety of others). The landlord, Ranbir Singh Rana (56), of Nangli Poona village, was detained on Sunday.