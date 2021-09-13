China, Russia reverse-engineering US weapons left behind in Afghanistan, says Trump

New York: Former US President Donald Trump claimed that China and Russia were reverse-engineering US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan. Trump also came down heavily on US President Joe Biden over withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan.

‘How can they take this equipment?’ And I guarantee that China and Russia already have our Apache helicopters and they’re taking them apart to find out exactly how they’re made. They’re the best in the world by far. And they’re taking them apart so they can make the same equipment. They’re very good at that. It’s a disgrace’, said Trump in an interview.

Also Read: ‘Media always publish fake propaganda’: Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar releases audio statement

Since 2001, the United States has provided Afghan security forces with over $83 billion in training and equipment. According to USA Today, the US military abandoned 73 aircraft in Afghanistan. Afghan pilots are said to have flown some of the advanced aircraft to other nations while abandoning the rest.