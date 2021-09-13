Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s air defence zone on 9th day in a row

Beijing: China has once again violated the international air border of Taiwan. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ). This was confirmed by the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Taiwan has sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF plane as a reply. This is the ninth day in a row that Chinese planes are crossing the border of Taiwan. China has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone every day this month except for September 2.

Since mid-September of last year, China has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

China has never approved the sovereignty of Taiwan. China has always claimed the country of 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China as its part.

Taiwan on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that “Taiwan’s independence” means war.

On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.