‘Congress is the mother of terrorism, BJP heals citizens’: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday termed ‘Congress’ as the ‘mother of terrorism’ and claimed BJP only heals people, and gives respect to faith of all people. Adityanath also blamed the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments of being fond of darkness, after allegedly having failed to ensure proper power supply to people.

The chief minister came up with criticism on the opposition parties in Kushinagar, while laying foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 400 crore in the district, shortly after inaugurating the district prison in Sant Kabir Nagar constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 126 crore.

‘The Congress is the mother of all terrorism in the country. There is no need to tolerate those giving wounds to the country. The BJP gives respect to all and all faiths, the chief minister, said Adityanath, further added that it will not get shoulders of even two people after the 2022 assembly elections .

‘What was UP lacking? What has the Congress, SP and BSP given it except disease, unemployment, mafia rule and corruption?’ asked Adityanath. ‘Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics. Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Earlier those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan’ digested the ration for the poor. Congress gives only diseases, insults the faith of Lord Rama and encourages the mafia. But the BJP makes the people healthy, paves the way for the building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and sends the mafia to their rightful place,’ he added.

Adityanath also lashed against the Nehru Family- ‘This country was first looted by the British and then by the Congress. Nehru did not believe in Ram. Indira ji opened fire on the saints. Sonia ji denied the existence of Ram’.

He also attacked the Samajwadi Party, calling them ‘bichhu’ (scorpion) without naming it. “Those who fired bullets at devotees of Lord Ram, and support the Taliban with their casteism and dynastic mind-set will never be tolerated by the people of the state. Remember, a ‘bichhu’ will sting, wherever it is,” he said.

If they had been working on developmental schemes in the past, the Congress would not have got merely seven seats in the last assembly elections, said the chief minister, and added that they will not get more than two seats in the upcoming 2022 elections. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early next year, and the parties have started their campaigns and programmes for facing the polls.