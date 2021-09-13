‘Did it the Commando way’! Vidyut Jammwal confirms engagement with Nandita Mahtani

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Monday, confirmed his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The couple announced the good news with fans on social media today, with adorable photos, sharing that the couple got engaged on September 1.

Both celebrities, who are in their 40s, shared similar pictures on Instagram, one picture featured the couple on a rock climbing wall, while in the other, the duo stood holding hands in front of the Taj Mahal, with Mahtani wearing a ring.

“Did it the commando way. 01/09/21,” Vidyut Jammwal captioned the post.

Mahtani, took photographs on her Instagram handle and captioned, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer said yes! 1-9-21.”

A week before, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani shared pictures from their Taj Mahal visit, which sparked engagement rumours among public. On the work front, Jammwal is currently working on movies ‘Sanak’ and ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II’.