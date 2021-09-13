Etihad Airways announces new travel advisory

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based air carrier, Etihad Airways announced that passengers are only permitted to travel from Bangladesh if transiting in Abu Dhabi. The airline announced that the authorities took this decision as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at airports in Bangladesh.

Only diplomats, UAE nationals and Golden and Silver residency visa holders will be exempted from this rule.

All other passengers coming from Bangladesh must have ICA Smart Travel Service registration, a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before their first flight departure time and a rapid PCR test taken within six hours of boarding at the airport. Rapid PCR tests must be taken at an airport facility. Any test taken outside of an airport facility will not be accepted. Passengers must pre-register for their rapid test and arrive at the airport at least six hours before their flight to ensure that they receive their rapid test results in time. This does not apply if those transiting in Abu Dhabi.