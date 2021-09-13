‘Instead of holding protests in the state, farmers should mount pressure on the Centre to get farm laws repealed’: CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed farmers not to hold protests across the state and instead ‘mount pressure’ on the union government to repeal the farm laws.

‘I want to tell Punjab farmers that this is their land. Their ongoing protests here are not in the state’s interest. Instead of holding protests in the state, farmers should mount pressure on the Centre to get farm laws repealed’, said Amarinder Singh.

‘If the farmers were stopped in Punjab, they would not have reached the Singhu and Tikri borders. You do whatever you want in Haryana and Delhi but why are you causing loss to Punjab?’, said the CM.

Singh said that Punjab has stood like a rock with the farmers in favour of their legitimate issues.