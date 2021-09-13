Kareena Kapoor Khan resumes shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, shares pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media, where she keeps her followers up to date with frequent updates. The actress has returned to the sets of her next film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ over seven months after giving birth to her second child Jeh. Bebo shared a couple of photos from her vanity van on Instagram Story on Sunday. She can be seen getting her make-up done by her crew in one of the photos. She captioned the photo with a red heart emoji, ‘Lal Singh Chaddha.’

‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ directed by Advait Chandan, is an official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump,’ which starred Tom Hanks in the title character. In addition to Kareena, Aamir Khan plays the protagonist in the Hindi version. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut through this film with the role of an army officer.

The film was shot mostly in Punjab and Ladakh. In terms of a release date, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ which also features actress Mona Singh in a crucial part, will hit theatres this holiday season (Christmas).