Karnataka CM inaugurates 120 advanced life support ambulances

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, unveiled 120 Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulances in Bengaluru as part of the Arogya Kavacha-108 (Emergency Medical Services) programme. State Health Minister K Sudhakar and other cabinet officials were also in attendance during the inauguration.

Addressing the occasion, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said: ‘There are about 710 ambulances operating under the Arogya Kavacha-108 scheme and 155 of them are ALS ambulances. All the 120 ambulances flagged off by CM today are ALS ambulances. Ambulance service is an integral part of our healthcare delivery system and plays a vital role in saving lives during emergencies. Our government is committed to expanding its network and enhancing the quality of services,’ he said.

The Arogya Kavacha will be improved, which was initially launched in 2008 by then-CM BS Yediyurappa and then-health minister B Sriramulu. ‘If we employ technology like GPS and smartphone applications, we can assure that an ambulance arrives to the patient within 10-15 minutes. Hospital mapping makes it easier to find local hospitals while also boosting transparency,’ the health minister further said.

‘In urban areas, ambulances arrive in around 30-45 minutes, but in rural areas, it takes significantly longer. Using technology and increasing the number of ambulances, we hope to reduce the turnaround time to 10-15 minutes,’ he added.