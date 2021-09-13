‘Media always publish fake propaganda’: Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar releases audio statement

Kabul: Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan and co-founder of Taliban, Abdul Ghani Baradar has released a audio statement. The Taliban leader released the statement amid rumours that he was killed. In the statement he said that he was alive and the media are spreading fake propaganda.

‘There had been news in the media about my death. Over the past few nights, I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends. Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, bravely reject all those lies, and I 100 per cent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem’, said Baradar in the audio message.

Taliban spokesperson from Qatar office Suhail Shaheen also tweeted denying the reports of the Taliban co-founder’s death.